Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: Tata Consumer, Havells, Indian Hotels and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a strong note tracking sharp gains across global markets, after the Fed announced its first rate hike in more than three years, as expected. At 8:54 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 250 points or 1.5 percent at 17,257. Investors continued to track updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and increasing COVID-19 cases in China closely.

Equities in other Asian markets jumped on Thursday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve approved a 0.25 percentage point hike in pandemic-era interest rates -- its first increase in more than three years. Fed officials signalled rate rises at each of the six remaining meetings this year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 2.5 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged three and four percent respectively. China's Shanghai Composite was up 1.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.9 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 1.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent. On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices jumped as investors shrugged off initial jitters following the Fed announcements. The S&P 500 rose 2.2 percent, the Dow Jones 1.6 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 3.8 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 740

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 1,718

Buy PI Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,662

Buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss at Rs 201

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy ACC for a target of Rs 2,200 with a stop loss at Rs 2,100