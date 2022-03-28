Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: DLF, Godrej Properties, Adani Ports and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Monday's session on a flat note, amid a largely negative trend across other Asian markets. At 7:28 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 3 points at 17,188. Investors globally tracked news updates about crude oil, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID cases in parts of the world closely.

Equities in other Asian markets slid as the coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai looked set to hit global activity, throwing another wrench into supply chains that could add to inflationary pressures. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.5 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.8 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. On Friday, Wall Street's three main indices finished a choppy session on a mixed note, as technology stocks took a breather after a rally. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent and the Dow 0.4 percent but the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell TVS Motor with a stop loss above Rs 615

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss below Rs 1,533

Buy Granules India with a stop loss below Rs 307

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss below Rs 730

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy DLF for a target of Rs 375-380 with a stop loss at Rs 360