Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: Asian Paints, ITC, Mindtree and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across global markets, where equities retreated from multi-week highs scaled the previous day. At 8:59 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 57 points or 0.3 percent at 17,199, having declined as much as 90 points earlier in the day.

Updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, movement in crude oil rates and COVID infections in China remained on investors' radar.

Equities in other Asian markets retreated from three-month highs clocked in the previous session, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.8 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.9 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.8 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.2 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite 1.3 percent each.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell ITC with a stop loss at Rs 254

Sell PI Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,810

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss at Rs 4,000

Buy Tata Power with a stop loss at Rs 225

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Sell Max Financial for a target of Rs 750 with a stop loss at Rs 775

Sell Asian Paints for a target of Rs 2,900 with a stop loss at Rs 3,016