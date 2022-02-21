SGX ) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 benchmark index -- were down 84 points or 0.5 percent at 17,196. Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-down opening on Monday tracking weakness across global markets as investors remained cautious about the Ukraine-Russia conflict. At 8:48 am, Singapore Exchange () Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 benchmark index -- were down 84 points or 0.5 percent at 17,196.

Equities in other Asian markets were in the red in early hours, though investors remained hopeful for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff. US President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.7 percent were down 0.7 percent each, and China's Shanghai Composite down 0.4 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times flat.

S&P 500 futures were up half a percent. On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices had closed 0.7-1.2 percent lower.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell ACC for a target of Rs 2,140 with a stop loss at Rs 2,200

Sell Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for a target of Rs 455 with a stop loss at Rs 476

Buy Coal India for a target of Rs 173 with a stop loss below Rs 165

Buy Voltas for a target of Rs 1,285 with a stop loss below Rs 1,224

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy GAIL with a stop loss below Rs 138

Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss above Rs 672

Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss above Rs 166