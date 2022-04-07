Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Vedanta, Granules, Bank of Baroda and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 began Thursday's session in the red tracking weakness across global markets, after minutes of the last Fed meeting brought investors' focus back to the prospect of aggressive tightening of pandemic-era monetary policy.

The 30-scrip index fell as much as 354.7 points or 0.6 percent to 59,255.7 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 17,713.7, down 94 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets fell following overnight losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell two percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.3 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 1.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.6 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng eked out a gain of 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2 percent. On Wednesday, tech and other growth stocks pulled the three main US indices lower. The S&P 500 declined one percent, the Dow Jones 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 2.2 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell PVR with a stop loss at Rs 1,930

Sell M&M with a stop loss at Rs 839

Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss at Rs 85

Buy Granules with a stop loss at Rs 313

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 265 with a stop loss at Rs 246

Buy Vedanta for a target of Rs 444 with a stop loss at Rs 426.5

Buy Bank of Baroda for a target of Rs 125 with a stop loss at Rs 116.5