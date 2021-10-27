Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: TVS Motor, SAIL, Aditya Birla Fashion and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a lower note amid weakness across other Asian markets despite overnight gains on Wall Street. At 8:26 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 46.5 points or 0.3 percent at 18,287.

Equities in other Asian markets fell despite a record high on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.6 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite was down 1.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.8 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.7 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up half a percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were flat in early Asian trade, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

On Tuesday, The S&P 500 index scaled a record high, and the other two main US indices rose up to 0.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy SAIL with a stop loss below Rs 114

Buy United Breweries with a stop loss below Rs 1,625

Buy M&M Financials Services with a stop loss below Rs 179

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 149 with a stop loss at Rs 140

Buy IDFC First Bank for a target of Rs 55 with a stop loss at Rs 51.5

Buy TVS Motor Company for a target of Rs 639 with a stop loss at Rs 618