Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Tech Mahindra, Lupin, HAL and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a weak note. At 8:55 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 55.5 points or 0.3 percent at 17,922.

Equities in other Asian markets rose on Thursday shrugging off overnight losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.5 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.5 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.1 percent, but Singapore's Straits Times down 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures in Asia were up 0.1 percent on Thursday.

Wall Street's three main indices ended 1-1.2 percent lower on Wednesday after a diverse set of corporate earnings and as investors continued to worry about higher US Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy. The technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite confirmed it was in a correction, now down 10.7 percent from a record close scaled on November 19.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,207

Sell Ambuja Cements with a stop loss at Rs 382

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss at Rs 1,625

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy HAL for a target of Rs 1,475 with a stop loss at Rs 1,410

Buy Lupin for a target of Rs 1,000 with a stop loss at Rs 960

Sell Berger Paints for a target of Rs 730 with a stop loss at Rs 756