Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Tech Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI Prudential and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note amid gains across most other Asian markets. At 8:27 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 21 points or 0.1 percent at 18,447.5, having risen as much as 48 points earlier in the day.

Equities in other Asian markets largely rose amid optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last up O.6 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark up 0.2 percent.

While Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1.1 percent, South Korea's KOSPI index was down 0.1 percent and China's blue-chip index down 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.1 percent in early Asian trade, hinting at a muted start in the US on Wednesday. The three main Wall Street indices rose 0.6-0.7 percent on Tuesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell ICICI Prudential Life with a stop loss at Rs 683

Sell Strides Pharma Science with a stop loss at Rs 585

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 696 with a stop loss at Rs 720.5

Sell Strides Pharma Science for a target of Rs 525 with a stop loss at Rs 580

Buy HDFC for a target of Rs 2,865 with a stop loss at Rs 2,800