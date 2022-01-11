0

Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Tech Mahindra, HDFC AMC and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Tuesday's session on a negative note. At 7:45 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 67 points or 0.4 percent at 17,980.5, suggesting a negative opening ahead on Dalal Street.
Equities in other Asian markets fell amid concerns about a tightening US monetary policy to address accelerating inflation.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was barely up.
S&P 500 futures were flat in Asia.
Two of the three main Wall Street main indices -- the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones -- ended 0.1-0.4 percent lower on Monday, though the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite recovered initial losses to end in the green but barely.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 2,580 with a stop loss at Rs 2,490
Buy Dalmia Bharat for a target of Rs 2,100 with a stop loss at Rs 1,940
Buy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 1,820 with a stop loss at Rs 1,748
Sell Voltas for a target of Rs 1,315 with a stop loss at Rs 1,368
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,770-1,780 with a stop loss at Rs 1,680
Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,490-2,500 with a stop loss at Rs 2,400
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

