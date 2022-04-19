Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: TCS, SBI Life, PVR and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 held on to initial gains in a choppy session on Tuesday, amid a mixed trend across global equities. The 30-scrip Sensex index rose as much as 293.2 points or 0.5 percent to 57,459.9 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,275.7, up 102 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.

Among heavyweights, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Infosys shares continued to fall. Mindtree shares jumped a day after the midcap IT firm reported a strong set of financial results.

Investors awaited more of quarterly reports from India Inc for cues.

Equities in other Asian markets were a mixed bag in early hours on Tuesday following a sluggish session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.9 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.7 percent. On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.7 percent and China's Shanghai Composite flat.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent. On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices ended a choppy session up to 0.1 percent lower as investors contrasted Bank of America's positive earnings with surging bond yields.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Shree Cement with a stop loss at Rs 24,800

Buy Havells with a stop loss at Rs 1,240

Sell PVR with a stop loss at Rs 1,900

Sell Polycab with a stop loss at Rs 2,642

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Chambal Fertilisers for a target of Rs 530 with a stop loss at Rs 496

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,205 with a stop loss at Rs 1,159

Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 170 with a stop loss at Rs 159