Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: TCS, Laurus Labs, Chambal Fertilisers and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note. At 8:45 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 95 points or 0.6 percent at 17,150, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Dalal Street.
Asian shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, helped by advances in Chinese real estate shares, though fears about the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus capped gains regionally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent at the last count.
China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI up 0.7 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.3 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down one percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.2 percent.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent in Asian trade.
On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices fell 1.2-1.8 percent, as investors fretted about the latest coronavirus variant and the first evidence of its US arrival while they also digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on surging inflation.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Navin Fluorine with a stop loss below Rs 3,520
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss below Rs 1,550
Buy Laurus Labs with a stop loss below Rs 495
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy TCS for a target of Rs 3,620 with a stop loss at Rs 3,544
Buy Chambal Fertilisers for a target of Rs 410 with a stop loss at Rs 390
Sell Dabur for a target of Rs 560 with a stop loss at Rs 582.5
Sell ACC for a target of Rs 2,200 with a stop loss at Rs 2,275
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.