Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: TCS, IGL, Power Grid and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking gains across most other Asian markets. At 8:55 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 86.5 points or half a percent at 17,150, suggesting a strong opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities across Asian markets moved higher on Wednesday despite overnight losses on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.8 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.9 percent percent.

South Korea's KOSPI 1.6 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 1.3 percent. China's Shanghai Composite, however, was down 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent in Asian trade.

Wall Street's three main indexes fell 1.6-1.9 percent on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the US central bank would consider speeding up its withdrawal of bond purchases as inflation risks increase. That put more pressure on a market already nervous about the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy TCS with a stop loss below Rs 3,400

Buy IGL with a stop loss below Rs 470

Buy Syngene with a stop loss below Rs 580

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Power Grid for a target of Rs 215 with a stop loss at Rs 201

Titan is a conditional buy once it crosses Rs 2,386; buy for a target of Rs 2,420 with a stop loss at Rs 2,370

Sell Adani Ports for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 701