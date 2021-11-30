Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: TCS, Dr Lal, Pfizer and more

Indian equity benchmarks started Tuesday's session on a muted note despite gains across most global markets. At 8:59 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 17 points or 0.1 percent at 17,073, reversing direction after rising to as high as 17,156.5 earlier on Tuesday.

Equities across Asian markets rose on Tuesday amid optimism the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might not cause a widespread global economic disruption. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 1.1, China's Shanghai Composite up 0.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.1 percent, but South Korea's KOSPI down 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent in Asian trade.

On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices rose 0.7-1.9 percent, regaining some of the ground they lost in Friday's sell-off, as investors were hopeful that the Omicron coronavirus variant would not lead to lockdowns after reassurance from US President Joe Biden.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Pfizer with a stop loss at Rs 4,910

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss below Rs 1,937

Buy PI Industries with a stop loss below Rs 2,842

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs for a target of Rs 3,970 with a stop loss at Rs 3,840

Buy TCS for a target of Rs 3,550 with a stop loss at Rs 3,480

Sell IRCTC for a target of Rs 740 with a stop loss at Rs 802