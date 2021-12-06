Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: TCS, Atul Auto, IGL and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note. At 8:58 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 24 points or 0.1 percent at 17,259.

Equities in other Asian markets began Monday on a negative note as investors remained cautious about the repercussions of the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.6 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.1 percent, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.9 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up one percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.5 percent in Asia, indicating a positive start ahead in the US.

On Friday, the three main Wall Street closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite tumbling 1.9 percent. Investors bet that strong US jobs data would not slow the Fed's tapering of stimulus amid uncertainty around the Omicron.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Atul Auto with a stop loss of Rs 8,670.

Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss of Rs 3,535.

Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 928.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 498.50 and a target of Rs 520.

Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 141.90 and a target of Rs 150.

Sell Crompton with a stop loss of Rs 435 and a target of Rs 410.

Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 740 and a target of Rs 705.