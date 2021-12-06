Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: TCS, Atul Auto, IGL and more

Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains after a positive start on Monday, amid weakness across other Asian markets. The Sensex fell as much as 353.6 points or 0.6 percent to 57,342.8 in early deals and the broader Nifty50 slipped to as low as 17,094.6, down 102.1 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets began Monday on a negative note as investors remained cautious about the repercussions of the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.6 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 0.1 percent, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.9 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up one percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.5 percent in Asia, indicating a positive start ahead in the US.

On Friday, the three main Wall Street closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite tumbling 1.9 percent. Investors bet that strong US jobs data would not slow the Fed's tapering of stimulus amid uncertainty around the Omicron.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Atul Auto with a stop loss at Rs 8,670

Buy TCS with a stop loss at Rs 3,535

Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 928

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy IGL for a target of Rs 520 with a stop loss at Rs 498.5

Buy NMDC for a target of Rs 150 with a stop loss at Rs 141.9

Sell Crompton for a target of Rs 410 with a stop loss at Rs 435