Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Kotak Bank and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose on Wednesday tracking largely positive moves in other Asian markets despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. Gains in financial and oil & gas shares pushed the headline indices higher, though losses in IT scrips played spoilsport.
Investors awaited the last leg of earnings reports from India Inc for cues.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss at Rs 5,950
Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 178
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,840
Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss at Rs 415
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Coromandel for a target of Rs 1,028 with a stop loss at Rs 952
Buy TVS Motors for a target of Rs 735 with a stop loss at Rs 691
Sell Mahanagar Gas for a target of Rs 710 with a stop loss at Rs 743
Sell Dalmia Bharat for a target of Rs 1,270 with a stop loss at Rs 1,345
