Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Adani Ports and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a positive start on Monday tracking strength across global markets. At 8:50 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 75 points or 0.4 percent at 18,208.5.

Equities in other Asian markets rose on Monday as US stock futures gained, though investors were cautious ahead of a batch of Chinese economic data due later in the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Paciofic shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.5 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.1 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times flat.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent in early Asian trade.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ONGC with a stop loss under Rs 151.7

Buy Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss at Rs 823.4

Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 745

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone for a target of Rs 772 with a stop loss at Rs 740

Buy HDFC Life Insurance Company for a target of Rs 735 with a stop loss at Rs 713

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,820 with a stop loss at Rs 1,764