Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Tata Consumer, Indian Oil, Intellect Design and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the week in the red amid mixed global cues. Investors' focus globally shifted to central bank meetings scheduled this week for more clarity on the pace and magnitude of hikes in pandemic-era interest rates. At 8:40 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 87.5 points or 0.5 percent at 16,562. Investors also monitored newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war closely.

Equities in other Asian markets gave up initial gains as caution persisted among investors on Russia-Ukraine talks and as the focus shifted to central bank meetings this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was up 0.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.7 percent, China's Shanghai Composite down 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI down 0.8 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was down 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 percent percent. On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices fell 0.7-2.2 percent dragged by tech and growth shares.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Bandhan Bank with a stop loss at Rs 268

Buy Laurus Labs with a stop loss at Rs 550

Buy NMDC with a stop loss at Rs 152

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 705

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy IOC for a target of Rs 128 with a stop loss at Rs 121.50

Buy Intellect Design for a target of Rs 775 with a stop loss at Rs 722

Buy Colgate-Palmolive for a target of Rs 1,540 with a stop loss at Rs 1,479