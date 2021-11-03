Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Tata Consumer, DLF, Bata and more

By CNBCTV18.com | Nov 03, 2021, 09:45 AM IST (Updated)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note with a positive bias. At 8:17 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up 31 points or 0.2 percent at 17,952, having risen as much as 66 points earlier in the day.

Equities in other Asian markets moved lower as investors globally awaited updates from global central bank meetings, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.3 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite index was down 0.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 percent, Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent and South Korea's KOSPI 1.2 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices rose 0.3-0.4 percent to record highs as a strong earnings season continued to lift sentiment for equities.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.1 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,190

Buy Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss at Rs 806

Sell Tata Motors

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 2,095 with a stop loss at Rs 2,020

Buy DLF for a target of Rs 450 with a stop loss of Rs 422.50

Buy Union Bank of India for a target of Rs 53 with a stop loss at Rs 47.80