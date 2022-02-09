Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Cipla and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive positive note amid gains across global markets. At 8:22 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 71 points or 0.4 percent at 17,330.5.

Equities in other Asian markets started the day stronger following a technology stocks-led boost on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.1 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.8 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.9 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.7 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent. However, China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent. On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices had ended 0.8-1.3 percent higher.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Cipla for a target price of Rs 965 with a stop loss at Rs 940

Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 1,250 with a stop loss at Rs 1,204

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance for a target of Rs 180 with a stop loss at Rs 204

Sell Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 965 with a stop loss at Rs 940

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 894

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 880

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss at Rs 775