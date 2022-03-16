0

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Sun Pharma, Divi's, Dabur and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Sun Pharma, Divi's, Dabur and more
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a strong note tracking sharp gains across global markets as crude oil prices returned to sub-$100 a barrel levels for the first time in three weeks. At 8:39 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 255 points or 1.5 percent at 16,907.5.
Investors awaited the outcome of the Fed's policy meeting due later in the day wherein the US central bank is widely expected to announce a hike in pandemic-era interest rates. Traders will also closely watch the US central bank for details on how it plans to end its bond-buying program.
Updates on increasing COVID-19 cases in China and the Russia-Ukraine war continued to be on investors' watch list.
Equities in other Asian markets began the day with strong gains tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 1.6 percent at the last count. The Fed is widely expected to announce a hike in pandemic-era interest rates on Wednesday.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.7 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.9 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.8 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 1.2 percent.
S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent. On Tuesday, strong gains in tech, consumer discretionary and healthcare shares pushed Wall Street's three main indices higher.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,379
Buy Dabur India with a stop loss at Rs 538
Buy Divi’s Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 4,325
Buy HAL with a stop loss at Rs 1,337
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy L&T for a target of Rs 1,780 with a stop loss at Rs 1,729
Buy Berger Paints for a target of Rs 715 with a stop loss at Rs 686
Buy Dabur India for a target of Rs 570 with a stop loss at Rs 550
Buy Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 910 with a stop loss at Rs 883
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
