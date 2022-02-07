Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Sun Pharma, Dabur, PNB and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Monday's session on a muted note amid weakness across most other Asian markets. At 8:46 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 66.5 points or 0.4 percent at 17,423.5.

Equities in other Asian markets mostly eased on Monday after strong US jobs data allayed concerns about the global economy though also added to the risk of aggressive tightening by the Fed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.8 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.6 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 1.8 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down one percent, and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent. On Friday, Wall Street indices ended a choppy session on a mixed note, after Amazon's positive earnings capped a run of mixed big tech numbers. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasadaq Composite surged 1.6 percent, though the Dow Jones slipped 0.1 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss below Rs 880

Buy PNB with a stop loss below Rs 40

Buy NMDC with a stop loss below Rs 149

Short Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss above Rs 3,250

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 545 with a stop loss at Rs 517

Buy Dabur for a target of Rs 584 with a stop loss at Rs 563

Sell Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 710 with a stop loss at Rs 740