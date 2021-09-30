Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Siemens, Cummins, Aditya Birla Fashion and more

0

Indian shares are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:45 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were down 49 points or 0.3 percent at 17,693, suggesting a weak start ahead on Dalal Street.
Equities in other Asian markets found some calm on Thursday following this week's heavy China-driven losses although the dollar sat at a more than one-year high against major peers. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.4 percent.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up half a percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a positive start in the US on Thursday.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Siemens for a target price of Rs 2,150 with a stop loss at Rs 2,110
Buy HDFC Life for a target price of Rs 745 with a stop loss at Rs 725
Sell Cummins for a target of Rs 985 with a stop loss at Rs 1,007
Sell MGL for a target of Rs 1,065 with a stop loss at Rs 1,085
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy ABFRL for a target of Rs 245 with a stop loss at Rs 226
Buy Sun Pharma around Rs 808 for a target of Rs 835 with a stop loss at Rs 794
Sell L&T for a target of Rs 1,685 with a stop loss at Rs 1,738
Buy M&M for a target of Rs 840 with a stop loss at Rs 799
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Note To Readers

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.