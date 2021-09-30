Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Siemens, Cummins, Aditya Birla Fashion and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian shares are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:45 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 benchmark index in India -- were down 49 points or 0.3 percent at 17,693, suggesting a weak start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets found some calm on Thursday following this week's heavy China-driven losses although the dollar sat at a more than one-year high against major peers. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up half a percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a positive start in the US on Thursday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Siemens for a target price of Rs 2,150 with a stop loss at Rs 2,110

Buy HDFC Life for a target price of Rs 745 with a stop loss at Rs 725

Sell Cummins for a target of Rs 985 with a stop loss at Rs 1,007

Sell MGL for a target of Rs 1,065 with a stop loss at Rs 1,085

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ABFRL for a target of Rs 245 with a stop loss at Rs 226

Buy Sun Pharma around Rs 808 for a target of Rs 835 with a stop loss at Rs 794

Sell L&T for a target of Rs 1,685 with a stop loss at Rs 1,738

Buy M&M for a target of Rs 840 with a stop loss at Rs 799