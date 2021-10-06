Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: SBI Life, Airtel, Titan, Bandhan and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a sluggish note tracking weakness across Asian markets despite overnight gains on Wall Street. At 8:15 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 35.5 points or 0.2 percent at 17,783.5, suggesting a weak start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets dropped on Wednesday, reversing early gains, amid concerns about China's real estate market as well as approaching higher interest rates around the world. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent, reversing early gains, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.8 percent. The losses came despite an overnight rebound in the US and European stocks as investors shrugged off worries about a potential US government debt default.

Oil paused near new multi-year highs driven by concerns about energy supply.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 E-Minis, declined 0.4 percent in early Asian trade. Overnight on Wall Street, Wall Street's three main indices surged 0.9-1.3 percent amid a rebound in tech stocks .

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy SBI Life for a target price of Rs 1,280 with a stop loss at Rs 1,250

Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,230 with a stop loss at Rs 2,160

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 715 with a stop loss at Rs 690

Sell MGL for a target of Rs 1,065 with a stop loss at Rs 1,090

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bandhan Bank for a target of Rs 310 with a stop loss at Rs 292

Buy HCL Tech for a target of Rs 1,340 with a stop loss at Rs 1,288

Buy SBI Life for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss at Rs 1,244

Buy TCS for a target of Rs 3,900 with a stop loss at Rs 3,800