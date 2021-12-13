Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: SBI, Granules, L&T and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the week with a gap-up opening on Monday tracking gains across global markets. At 8:00 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 141 points or 0.8 percent at 17,686, suggesting a strong start ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets rose as investor focus shifted to central bank meetings lined up this week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up one percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 percent and China's Shanghai Composite 1.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.8 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.6 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent in Asia.

On Friday, the three Wall Street indices rose 0.6-1 percent, with the S&P 500 hitting a record closing high. Market participants digested an inflation reading in line with consensus, though consume prices saw their highest annual increase in nearly four decades.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss below Rs 1,827

Buy Ramco Cements with a stop loss below Rs 970

Buy SBI with a stop loss below Rs 484

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Granules India for a target of Rs 357 with a stop loss at Rs 338.5

Buy Larsen & Toubro for a target of Rs 1,915 with a stop loss at Rs 1,855

Buy Max Financial Services for a target of Rs 1,030 with a stop loss at Rs 980