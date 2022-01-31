Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: SBI Cards, LIC Housing, Canara Bank and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a gap-up opening on Monday, amid cautious gains in other Asian markets. At 8:59 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 181 points or 1.1 percent at 17,273.

Equities in other Asian markets made a cautious start to a week that is likely to see a rise in UK interest rates and mixed reports on US jobs and manufacturing. Surging oil prices added to worries over inflation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up one percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up half a percent. The stock markets in China and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New Year eve.

S&P 500 futures in Asia were up 0.1 percent. On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices surged 1.7-3.1 percent, led by technology stocks, notching their best day so far in 2022.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 231

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 810

Buy SBI Cards with a stop loss at Rs 835

Sell Havells India with a stop loss at Rs 1,175

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 2,125 with a stop loss at Rs 2,050

Buy LIC Housing Finance for a target of Rs 396 with a stop loss at Rs 377

Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 146 with a stop loss at Rs 138