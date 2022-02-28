Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Biocon, Cipla, Coforge and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the week on a negative note as most other Asian markets moved lower, as investors remained nervous tracking news updates on the Russia-Ukraine situation . At 8:49 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- weredown 111.5 points or 0.7 percent at 16,548, having given up all of their initial gains earlier in the day.

Equities in other Asian markets fell as nervousness persisted among investors about geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 percent, China's Shanghai Composite down 0.5 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.9 percent, Singapore's Straits Times down 0.9 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 2.2 percent in early hours on Monday, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street. Some investors believe buying the dip this time may be a far riskier bet than in the past as markets face geopolitical strife and a hawkish Federal Reserve.

On Friday, the three main US indices rose 1.6-2.5 percent as investors welcomed talk of renewed diplomacy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Biocon for a target of Rs 403-404 with a stop loss at Rs 388

Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,650 with a stop loss at Rs 4,425

Sell REC for a target of Rs 117-114 with a stop loss at Rs 144

Sell Grasim for a target of Rs 1,525 with a stop loss at Rs 1,602

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy BEL with a stop loss at Rs 192

Buy Cipla with a stop loss at Rs 890

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss at Rs 345