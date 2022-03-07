Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, ONGC and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a huge gap-down opening on Monday, as crude oil prices surged past $130 a barrel mark amid heightened geopolitical tensions. At 8:48 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 456 points or 2.8 percent at 15,788.

Equities in other Asian markets began the day with deep cuts as oil prices soared amid the risk of a US and European ban on Russian supply, and delays in Iranian talks triggered what was shaping up as a major stagflationary shock for world markets. No sign of cooling on the Russian-Ukraine war front kept investor on edge.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 2.8 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 3.3 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 1.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 4.1 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 2.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.8 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.5 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices fell 0.5-1.7 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Bata India for a target of Rs 1,675 with a stop loss at Rs 1,742

Sell Nippon Life India Asset Management for a target of Rs 286 with a stop loss at Rs 305.2

Sell Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 6,400 with a stop at Rs 6,600

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 235 with a stop loss at Rs 220

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Intraday short Bosch with a stop loss above Rs 15,000

Intraday short Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss above Rs 1,786

Intraday short Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss above Rs 2,350

Buy ONGC with a stop loss at Rs 164