Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Ramco Cements, Granules, L&T and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note tracking gains across global markets. The positive trend came a day after the Fed said it would end its COVID-19-era bond buys in March, and pave the way for three rate hikes by the end of 2022. At 8:57 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 104 points or 0.6 percent at 17,355.5, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets tracked Wall Street higher after the US central bank's announcements. "The economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares was up 0.3 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.6 percent and China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 percent, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.6 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent in Asia. On Wednesday, the three US indices ended 1.1-2.2 percent higher.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Short Nippon Life India Asset Management with a stop loss above Rs 365

Buy Ramco Cements with a stop loss below Rs 970

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss below Rs 1,840

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Granules India for a target of Rs 356 with a stop loss at Rs 336

Buy Lupin for a target of Rs 940 with a stop loss at Rs 909

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical for a target of Rs 800 with a stop loss at Rs 770