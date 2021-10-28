Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Petronet LNG, Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Finance and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Thursday's session on a flat note amid mixed global cues. At 8:35 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 1.5 point at 18,252.

Equities in other Asian markets erased initial mild gains as investors looked to whether central banks may consider tightening monetary policies earlier than anticipated. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen flat, having risen as much as 0.1 earlier in the day. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.9 percent.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell on Wednesday, retreating 0.5 percent on from all-time high hit the previous day, though the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq ended flat thanks to strong earnings from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.2 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 220

Tata Chemical is an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 1,018

Vedanta is an intraday short with a stop loss above Rs 331

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cholamandalam Finance for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 612

Buy United Spirits for a target of Rs 905 with a stop loss at Rs 869

Sell Bajaj Finance for a target of Rs 7,350 with a stop loss at Rs 7,578