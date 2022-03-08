Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Persistent Systems, Cipla, IEX and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Tuesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across most other global markets. Investors globally remained cautious as they tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war closely.
The 30-scrip index fell as much as 432.4 points or 0.8 percent to 52,410.39 in early deals and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 15,747.4, down 115.8 points or 0.7 percent from its previous close.
Equities in other Asian markets began the day in the red, after Ukraine and Russia failed to reach a deal on creating "humanitarian corridors" from affected cities.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.7 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.5 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.5 percent.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent.
On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices suffered deep cuts, with the Nasdaq Composite confirming it was in a bear market. The prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia sent crude prices soaring and fueled concerns about accelerating inflation.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Dabur India for a target of Rs 490 with a stop loss at Rs 515
Sell IndusInd Bank for a target of Rs 810 with a stop loss at Rs 847
Buy Cipla for a target of Rs 960 with a stop loss at Rs 930
Buy India Cements for a target of Rs 192 with a stop loss at Rs 180
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss at Rs 402
Buy IEX with a stop loss at Rs 201
Buy Persistent Systems with a stop loss at Rs 3,950
Buy LTTS with a stop loss at Rs 4,500
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)