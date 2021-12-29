Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Persistent, Deepak Nitrite, Godrej Consumer and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a weak note tracking losses across most other Asian markets . At 8:57 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were down 26 points or 0.2 percent at 17,289.5.

Equities in other parts of Asia fell as investors positioned their portfolios for the New Year amid caution against increasing Omicron cases around the globe.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.8 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.8 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat in Asia. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent lower respectively on Tuesday, though the Dow Jones managed to rise 0.3 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Persistent Systems with a stop loss at Rs 4,534

Buy Tata Power with a stop loss at Rs 213.8

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss at Rs 310

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Deepak Nitrite for a target price of Rs 2,550 with a stop loss at Rs 2,395

Buy Godrej Consumer for a target of Rs 990 with a stop loss at Rs 956

Buy Mphasis for a target of Rs 3,400 with a stop loss at Rs 3,300