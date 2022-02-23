Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ONGC, Marico, Dixon and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive opening on Wednesday amid a mixed trend in other Asian markets, as investors globally tracked updated on the Ukraine-Russia conflict closely. At 7:38 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 82 points or 0.5 percent at 17,220.5.

Equities in other Asian markets were mixed as investors, after Russian troop movements near Ukraine and initial Western sanctions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.7 percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.6 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI up 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.5 percent. On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices fell 1-1.4 percent, with the S&P 500 confirming correction, for the first time since the 2020 COVID plunge.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Eicher Motors for a target price of Rs 2,780 with a stop loss at Rs 2,700

Buy Dixon Technologies for a target of Rs 4,230 with a stop loss at Rs 4,125

Sell DLF for a target of Rs 312 with a stop loss at Rs 330

Sell SBI for a target of Rs 487 with a stop loss at Rs 506

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ONGC with a stop loss at Rs 160

Buy Marico with a stop loss at Rs 498

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,486