Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ONGC, Dalmia Bharat and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Tuesday's session on a mildly positive note amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets. At 8:56 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 23 points or 0.1 percent at 17,237.

Equities in other Asian markets started the day on a mixed note, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.4 percent and South Korea's KOSPI up 0.8 percent, but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.9 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.8 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat on Tuesday morning. On Monday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up initial gains to end 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent lower respectively, whereas the Dow Jones industrial average finished flat.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ONGC with a stop loss at Rs 169

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss at Rs 216.25

Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss at Rs 623

Buy Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss at Rs 1,922

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Dalmia Bharat for a target of Rs 2,030 with a stop loss at Rs 1,950

Sell Berger Paints for a target of Rs 700 with a stop loss at Rs 745

Sell Britannia for a target of Rs 3,350 with a stop loss at Rs 3,500