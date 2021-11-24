Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: NMDC, Bharti Airtel, Birlasoft and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note despite weakness across other Asian markets. At 8:52 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 76 points or 0.4 percent at 17,625 .

Equities in other Asian markets were largely lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was flat in early hours following a mixed session on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite down 0.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.2 percent, South Korea's KOSPI down 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rose 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent respectively but the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5 percent.

Rising Treasury yields weighed on major technology stocks, and gains in banks and energy shares supported the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Oberoi Realty with a stop loss at Rs 870

Buy NMDC with a stop loss at Rs 134

Buy IndiGo with a stop loss at Rs 2,100

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 780 with a stop loss at Rs 749

Buy Birlasoft for a target of Rs 520 with a stop loss at Rs 490