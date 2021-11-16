Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Nestle, Tata Chemicals, Can Fin Homes and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 suffered minor losses after a flat start on Tuesday, despite gains across other Asian markets. The 30-scrip index fell as much as 284.8 points or 0.5 percent to 60,433.9 in early deals, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark slid to as low as 18,033.4, down 76.1 points or 0.4 percent from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets rose despite a sluggish session on Wall Street overnight. A relief in China's property sector supported sentiment and investors kept a close eye on a key meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent in early deals, and so was Japan's Nikkei 225 gauge. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.7 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent in early Asian trade.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss under Rs 234.

Buy SRF with a stop loss under Rs 2,100

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss under Rs 920.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 5,200 with a stop loss at Rs 5,040

Buy Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 690 with a stop loss at Rs 650

Buy Nestle for a target of Rs 20,000 with a stop loss at Rs 19,200