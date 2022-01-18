Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Mphasis, Dixon Tech, M&M and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Tuesday's session on a muted note. At 8:24 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were down 20.5 points or 0.1 percent at 18,329.5.

Equities in other Asian markets were mostly higher on Tuesday though the prospect of US rate hikes remained in focus among investors globally. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.4 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 percent, and China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.4 percent each.

South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent in Asia. On Monday, the S&P 500 closed 0.1 percent higher and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6 percent, but the Dow Jones fell 0.6 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy M&M with a stop loss at Rs 882

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 2,635

Buy Mphasis with a stop loss at Rs 3,200

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 255 with a stop loss at Rs 238

Buy Dixon Technologies for a target of Rs 5,500 with a stop loss at Rs 5,345

Buy Exide for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 179