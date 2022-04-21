Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Maruti Suzuki, HPCL and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Thursday's session higher, building on the previous day's gains following a fall of around five percent in five consecutive sessions. Investors awaited more of earnings reports from India Inc for cues, with HCL Tech and Nestle due to post their financial results during the day.

Both headline indices rose as much as 0.7 percent in early deals. The 30-scrip index gained as much as 423.1 points to 57,460.6 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 17,253.8, up 117.3 points from its previous close.

Equities in other Asian markets were a mixed bag, mirroring the moves on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.1 percent, South Korea's KOSPI 0.6 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.7 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures rose half a percent. On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices ended a choppy session on a mixed note, Wednesday mixed as the S&P 500 finished flat, bleak Netflix earnings dragged the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.2 percent and the Dow rose 0.7 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell IndiGo with a stop loss at Rs 1,907

Buy Laurus Labs with a stop loss at Rs 594

Buy HPCL with a stop loss at Rs 292

Buy Havells with a stop loss at Rs 1,277

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy BPCL for a target of Rs 400 with a stop loss at Rs 385

Buy Maruti Suzuki India for a target of Rs 7,750 with a stop loss at Rs 7,620

Buy Shree Cement for a target of Rs 26,250 with a stop loss at Rs 25,500