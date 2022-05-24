Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Maruti, M&M, Tata Consumer and more

Indian equity benchmarks switched between gains and losses in a choppy session after a sluggish start on Tuesday. Gains in financial and oil & gas shares were offset by losses in FMCG and IT shares.

Stocks in other Asian markets were listless despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Intraday short on UPL with a stop loss above Rs 805

Intraday short on Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss above Rs 748

Intraday short on Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss above Rs 1,980

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss below Rs 678

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra for a target of Rs 970 with a stop loss at Rs 929

Buy Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 18,100 with a stop loss at Rs 17,800

Sell PowerGrid for a target of Rs 215 with a stop loss at Rs 228

Sell ICICI Lombard General Insurance for a target of Rs 1,180 with a stop loss at Rs 1,241