Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Forge, NMDC and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Wednesday amid weakness across global markets. At 8:40 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 131.5 points or 0.7 percent at 17,948.5.

Equities in other Asian markets fell tracking overnight losses in the US, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.2 percent in early deals. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.3 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite and South Korea's KOSPI were down 0.8 percent each, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.6 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent in Asian trade. On Tuesday, Wall Street indices declined 0.3-0.6 percent to end a multi-day rally of consecutive record closing highs as profit-taking and worries over ongoing inflation fueled a broad sell-off.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 476

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss at Rs 477

Buy NMDC with a stop loss at Rs 141

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 925 with a stop loss at Rs 878

Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 870 with a stop loss at Rs 818

Sell HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,538 with a stop loss at Rs 1,585