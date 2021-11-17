Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Mahindra & Mahindra, Crompton Greaves, HPCL and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 started Wednesday's session on a negative note tracking weakness across other Asian markets despite overnight gains on Wall Street. The 30-scrip index fell more than 250 points in early deals to slip below 60,050 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark came close to 17,900. Losses in oil & gas, IT and select financial stocks pulled the indices lower though gains in auto and consumer shares limited the downside.

Equities in other Asian markets failed to reflect overnight gains on Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index was also down 0.4 percent.

China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.1 percent, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.4 percent, South Korea's KOSPI down 08 percent and Singapore's Straits Times down 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent in early Asian trade. On Tuesday, the three key US indices rose 0.2-0.8 percent amid optimism on retail sales in the holiday season.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Short Alkem Laboratories with an initial stop loss of Rs 3,640

Short Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical with a stop loss above Rs 478

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Cadila for a target of Rs 467 with a stop loss at Rs 486

Sell HPCL for a target of Rs 326 with a stop loss at Rs 342

Sell Power Finance Corporation for a target of Rs 127 with a stop loss at Rs 136