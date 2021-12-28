Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: L&T, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Monday's session on a positive note tracking gains across most global markets . At 8:46 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 104 points or 0.6 percent at 17,210.

Equities in other Asian markets rose on Tuesday tracking record highs on Wall Street overnight following strong retail figures. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.1 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up one percent, but China's Shanghai Composite was flat and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.2 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI was flat, and Singapore's Straits Times up 0.5 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent in Asia.

On Monday, the S&P 500 index rose 1.4 percent to clock a record high amid thin trade trade, as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed. The other two main indices gained 1-1.4 percent, led by gains in technology stocks such as Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss at Rs 1,845

Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 2,536

Sell Whirlpool with a stop loss at Rs 1,753

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Dr Reddy’s for a target of Rs 4,820 with a stop loss at Rs 4,690

Buy Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 815 with a stop loss at Rs 785

Buy Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 740 with a stop loss at Rs 718