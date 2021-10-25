Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: LIC Housing, Syngene, RBL Bank and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to start the week on a muted note amid mixed cues from global markets. At 7:59 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were up seven points at 18,151.5.

Equities in other Asian markets were largely lower on Monday ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements. The dollar hovered near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment hurt safe-haven currencies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.2 percent lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down one percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.3 percent and China's Shanghai Composite down 0.1 percent. Singapore's Straits Times was flat and South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.1 percent in early Asian trade, hinting at a sluggish start in the US on Monday.

On Friday, Wall Street ended a volatile session on a mixed note, after comments on stimulus tapering from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spooked markets trading at record levels. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices declined 0.1 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, whereas the Dow Jones rose 0.2 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Indigo with a stop loss at Rs 1,993

Buy RBL Bank

Sell LIC Housing Finance

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Hindalco for a target of Rs 484 with a stop loss at Rs 464

Buy Tata Chemicals for a target of Rs 1,014 with a stop loss at Rs 974

Sell LIC Housing Finance for a target of Rs 395 with a stop loss at Rs 414