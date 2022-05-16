Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Kotak Bank, Maruti, Ashok Leyland and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Monday tracking cautious gains across Asian markets following weak economic data from China. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- rose as much as 164 points or one percent to 15,936.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent in early hours. China's retail sales dropped 11.1 percent in April, and factory output fell 2.9 percent in contrast to expectations of expansion.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Colgate-Palmolive for a target of Rs 1,630 with a stop at Rs 1,590

Buy IGL for a target of Rs 385 with a stop at Rs 366

Sell ONGC for a target of Rs 145 with a stop loss at Rs 156

Sell Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 6,950 with a stop loss at Rs 7,220

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

A positional buy on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss below Rs 1,650

A short-term buy on Ashok Leyland with a stop loss below Rs 113

A short-term sell on ICICI Prudential with a stop loss above Rs 504

A short sell on Hindalco with a stop loss above Rs 395