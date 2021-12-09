Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Jubilant FoodWorks, Dixon, Aurobindo Pharma and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Thursday's session on a positive note amid gains across most global markets. At 8:52 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty50 index -- were up 74 points or 0.4 percent at 17,559, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Dalal Street.

Equities in other Asian markets rose on Thursday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent in early hours. China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up one percent.

South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits times 0.4 percent, but Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat in Asia early on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the three main Wall Street indices rose 0.1-0.6 percent led by technology stocks, though the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 kept bigger bets in check.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss at Rs 3,715

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss at Rs 78.3

Buy NMDC with a stop loss at Rs 141.5

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 726 with a stop loss below Rs 690

Buy Dixon Technologies for a target of Rs 5,540 with a stop loss at Rs 5,300

Buy HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,580 with a stop loss at Rs 1,542