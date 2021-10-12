0

  • Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, Maruti, Godrej Consumer, Cadila and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a negative start on Tuesday tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:34 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 90 points or 0.5 percent at 17,871.
Equities in other Asian markets dropped and the safe-haven dollar held firm on Tuesday, as a global energy crunch fuelled inflation fears, clouding investor sentiment before the US corporate earnings season.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9 percent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid one percent. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.8 percent.
Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices ended a choppy session 0.6-0.7 percent lower as investors grew nervous ahead of third-quarter earnings reporting season.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.4 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a weak start in the US on Tuesday.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 1,029
Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss at Rs 1,076
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss at Rs 774; more of a positional trade than intraday trade
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 7,950 with a stop loss at Rs 7,540
Buy ITC for a target of Rs 248 with a stop loss at Rs 235
Sell Indraprastha Gas for a target of Rs 500 with a stop loss at Rs 520
Sell Cadila for a target of Rs 525 with a stop loss of Rs 552
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.