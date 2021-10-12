Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, Maruti, Godrej Consumer, Cadila and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are likely to make a negative start on Tuesday tracking weakness across global markets. At 8:34 am, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of NSE's Nifty50 index in India -- were down 90 points or 0.5 percent at 17,871.

Equities in other Asian markets dropped and the safe-haven dollar held firm on Tuesday, as a global energy crunch fuelled inflation fears, clouding investor sentiment before the US corporate earnings season.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9 percent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid one percent. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.8 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three main indices ended a choppy session 0.6-0.7 percent lower as investors grew nervous ahead of third-quarter earnings reporting season.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.4 percent in early Asian trade, suggesting a weak start in the US on Tuesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 1,029

Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss at Rs 1,076

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss at Rs 774; more of a positional trade than intraday trade

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 7,950 with a stop loss at Rs 7,540

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 248 with a stop loss at Rs 235

Sell Indraprastha Gas for a target of Rs 500 with a stop loss at Rs 520

Sell Cadila for a target of Rs 525 with a stop loss of Rs 552