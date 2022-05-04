Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, Indian Hotels, SBI Life and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher today as trading resumes after a day's holiday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- rose as much as 109.5 points or 0.6 percent to 17,094 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. All eyes are now on the LIC's mega IPO, due for a launch at 10 am. Globally, investors are bracing for a 50 bps hike in interest rates by the Fed later in the day.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 279 with a stop loss at Rs 258

Buy Indian Hotels for a target of Rs 272 with a stop loss at Rs 256

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 270 with a stop loss at Rs 260

Sell ONGC for a target of Rs 148 with a stop loss at Rs 160

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell SBI Life with a stop loss at Rs 1,093

Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 812

Buy PI Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,822

Buy Bata with a stop loss at Rs 1,930