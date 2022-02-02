Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, Divi's, HCL Tech and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note amid gains across most global markets, a day after the government presented its Union Budget in Parliament. At 8:02 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 121.5 points or 0.7 percent at 17,719.

Equities in other Asian markets saw cautious gains following strength in Wall Street indices. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.6 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent.

On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices ended a choppy session up 0.7-0.8 percent, as Exxon's strong financial results sent the energy index to a multi-year peak.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi’s Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 4,032

Buy Ramco Cement with a stop loss at Rs 870

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss at Rs 538

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss at Rs 1,120

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 238 with a stop loss a Rs 223

Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 1,165 with a stop loss at Rs 1,119

Buy GAIL for a target of Rs 154 with a stop loss at Rs 145

Sell HPCL for a target of Rs 277 with a stop loss at Rs 297