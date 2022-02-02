Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, Divi's, HCL Tech and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start Wednesday's session on a positive note amid gains across most global markets, a day after the government presented its Union Budget in Parliament.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Divi’s Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 4,032.
Buy Ramco Cement with a stop loss of Rs 870.
Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 538.
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 1,120.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 223 and a target of Rs 238.
Buy HCL Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 1,119 and a target of Rs 1,165.
Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 145 and a target of Rs 154.
Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 297 and a target of Rs 277.
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)