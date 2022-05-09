Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: ITC, Dr Lal Pathlabs and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the week deep in the red tracking weakness across other Asian markets on concerns about rising interest rates and a tightening lockdown in Shanghai that fuelled worries about global economic growth.

Equities in other Asian markets fell, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.6 percent in early hours.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Page Industries for a target of Rs 44,000 with a stop loss at Rs 45,100

Sell HDFC for a target of Rs 2,105 with a stop loss at Rs 2,173

Sell Marico for a target of Rs 491 with a stop loss at Rs 508

Buy ITC for a target of Rs 270 with a stop loss at Rs 262.5

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Positional buy on BHEL with a stop loss below Rs 48

Sell India Cements with a stop loss above Rs 190

Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss above Rs 2,430

Sell Alkem with a stop loss above Rs 3,150